$KRYS stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KRYS stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $28,357,192 of trading volume.

$KRYS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $KRYS:

$KRYS insiders have traded $KRYS stock on the open market 64 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 64 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KRISH S KRISHNAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $18,128,299 .

. SUMA KRISHNAN (President, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $18,128,299.

$KRYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $KRYS stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

