KRYS Gets Positive CHMP Opinion for EU Approval of Skin Disease Drug

Krystal Biotech KRYS announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of Vyjuvek (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of wounds in patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB). The intended DEB patient population includes those who have mutations in the COL7A1 gene starting from birth.

DEB is a rare and severe monogenic disease that affects the skin and mucosal tissues. It is caused by one or more mutations in a gene called COL7A1. Vyjuvek is a non-invasive, topical, redosable gene therapy designed to deliver two copies of the COL7A1 gene when applied directly to DEB wounds.

The CHMP’s favorable opinion supports the administration of Vyjuvek in a healthcare setting (such as a clinic) or at home. If considered suitable by a healthcare professional, trained patients or caregivers may also apply Vyjuvek themselves. A final decision from the regulatory body is expected in the second quarter of 2025. The decision will apply to all EU member states, as well as Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.

More on CHMP’s Positive Opinion on Vyjuvek’s EU Approval

The positive CHMP opinion recommending the approval of Vyjuvek for the DEB indication in the EU is based on the results of Krystal Biotech’s phase I/II GEM-1 and phase III GEM-3 studies. Data from these studies collectively provided clear clinical evidence of successful COL7A1 gene delivery and durable wound closure following topical administration.

KRYS also reported additional data from its completed open-label extension study in the United States as well as real-world experience with Vyjuvek, which supports the long-term safety and efficacy of the drug.

Krystal Biotech is currently gearing up to launch Vyjuvek for the DEB indication in Germany around mid-2025, subject to approval, which will be the first of many launches in the EU, including a launch in France planned for later in 2025.

US Approval of KRYS’ Vyjuvek for DEB

In 2023, Krystal Biotech received FDA approval for Vyjuvek as the first-ever revocable gene therapy for treating patients aged six months or older with DEB.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company recorded total revenues of $91.1 million, up 116% year over year, which came solely from the sales of Vyjuvek.

As of February 2025, KRYS has secured more than 510 reimbursement approvals for Vyjuvek in the United States. It also achieved positive access determinations for 97% of lives covered under commercial and Medicaid plans. The gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 95%. Additionally, patient adherence to weekly treatment while on the drug remained high at 85% as of the end of 2024.

