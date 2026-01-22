KRYAY or MKC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Food - Miscellaneous stocks are likely familiar with Kerry Group PLC (KRYAY) and McCormick (MKC). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, both Kerry Group PLC and McCormick are holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

KRYAY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.32, while MKC has a forward P/E of 20.73. We also note that KRYAY has a PEG ratio of 2.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MKC currently has a PEG ratio of 4.00.

Another notable valuation metric for KRYAY is its P/B ratio of 2.11. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, MKC has a P/B of 3.09.

These metrics, and several others, help KRYAY earn a Value grade of B, while MKC has been given a Value grade of C.

Both KRYAY and MKC are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that KRYAY is the superior value option right now.

