KRYAY or CELH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Food - Miscellaneous stocks have likely encountered both Kerry Group PLC (KRYAY) and Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Kerry Group PLC and Celsius Holdings Inc. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that KRYAY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

KRYAY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 20.54, while CELH has a forward P/E of 39.98. We also note that KRYAY has a PEG ratio of 2.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CELH currently has a PEG ratio of 2.46.

Another notable valuation metric for KRYAY is its P/B ratio of 2.53. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CELH has a P/B of 18.54.

Based on these metrics and many more, KRYAY holds a Value grade of B, while CELH has a Value grade of F.

KRYAY sticks out from CELH in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that KRYAY is the better option right now.

