$KRUS stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KRUS stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,554,775 of trading volume.

$KRUS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $KRUS:

$KRUS insiders have traded $KRUS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEITARO ISHII sold 6,918 shares for an estimated $574,401

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KRUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $KRUS stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$KRUS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KRUS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $KRUS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $98.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Smith from Lake Street set a target price of $103.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $98.0 on 11/07/2024

on 11/07/2024 Jeffrey Bernstein from Bernstein set a target price of $70.0 on 10/22/2024

You can track data on $KRUS on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.