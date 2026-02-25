Krung Thai Bank Public Company (KGTFF) Price Target Increased by 49.26% to 1.02

The average one-year price target for Krung Thai Bank Public Company (OTCPK:KGTFF) has been revised to $1.02 / share. This is an increase of 49.26% from the prior estimate of $0.68 dated April 24, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.70 to a high of $1.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 130.82% from the latest reported closing price of $0.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Krung Thai Bank Public Company. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 21.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KGTFF is 0.10%, an increase of 44.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.80% to 416,706K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 169,599K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 86,351K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 87,135K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGTFF by 5.08% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 60,311K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,537K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGTFF by 7.57% over the last quarter.

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 16,891K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,246K shares , representing an increase of 39.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGTFF by 38.35% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 12,846K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,791K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGTFF by 5.57% over the last quarter.

