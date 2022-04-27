KRTX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Karuna Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KRTX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $120.27, changing hands as low as $119.52 per share. Karuna Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KRTX's low point in its 52 week range is $93.77 per share, with $161.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $119.14.

