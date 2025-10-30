KRT vs. PKG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in stocks from the Containers - Paper and Packaging sector have probably already heard of Karat Packing (KRT) and Packaging Corp. (PKG). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Karat Packing and Packaging Corp. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This means that KRT's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

KRT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.90, while PKG has a forward P/E of 19.80. We also note that KRT has a PEG ratio of 1.23. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PKG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.44.

Another notable valuation metric for KRT is its P/B ratio of 3.02. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, PKG has a P/B of 3.82.

Based on these metrics and many more, KRT holds a Value grade of B, while PKG has a Value grade of C.

KRT is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that KRT is likely the superior value option right now.

