$KRP Earnings Results: $KRP Reports Quarterly Earnings

$KRP ($KRP) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of -$0.10 per share, missing estimates of $0.17 by $0.27. The company also reported revenue of $66,720,000, missing estimates of $78,232,176 by $-11,512,176.
$KRP Insider Trading Activity
$KRP insiders have traded $KRP stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BLAYNE RHYNSBURGER (Controller) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $82,050
$KRP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $KRP stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RIDGEMONT PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,356,453 shares (-79.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,245,232
- MORGAN STANLEY added 383,316 shares (+25.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,221,218
- MILL ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 334,179 shares (-26.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,423,725
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 294,789 shares (+15.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,784,425
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 194,177 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,151,492
- BARCLAYS PLC added 174,066 shares (+1279.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,825,091
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 149,960 shares (+141.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,433,850
