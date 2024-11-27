KRP Development’s Revenue Rises Despite Profit Dip

KRP Development Holdings Limited (HK:2421) has released an update.
KRP Development Holdings Limited reported a modest 2% increase in revenue for the six months ending September 2024, although profit attributable to shareholders fell by 9%, reflecting challenges in maintaining profitability. The company’s financial position remains stable, with investment properties showing growth amidst a slight decrease in cash reserves. Investors may find the company’s performance indicative of underlying market trends and potential future developments.
