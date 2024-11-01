KRP Development Holdings Limited Announces New Board Composition

KRP Development Holdings Limited (HK:2421) has released an update.

KRP Development Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, effective November 1, 2024. The board includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with Mr. Ho Man Chung as CEO and Mr. Ho Cheuk Fai as Chairman. This update also outlines the membership of the board’s audit, remuneration, and nomination committees.

