News & Insights

Stocks

KRP Development Holdings Limited Announces New Board Composition

November 01, 2024 — 05:11 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

KRP Development Holdings Limited (HK:2421) has released an update.

KRP Development Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, effective November 1, 2024. The board includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with Mr. Ho Man Chung as CEO and Mr. Ho Cheuk Fai as Chairman. This update also outlines the membership of the board’s audit, remuneration, and nomination committees.

For further insights into HK:2421 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.