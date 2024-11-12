News & Insights

KRP Development Holdings Announces Upcoming Board Meeting

KRP Development Holdings Limited (HK:2421) has released an update.

KRP Development Holdings Limited is set to hold a board meeting on November 27, 2024, to approve its unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The meeting will also discuss the potential recommendation of an interim dividend. Investors and market watchers are keen to see how the company’s financial performance might influence its stock value.

