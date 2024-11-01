News & Insights

KRP Development Holdings Announces Key Board Changes

November 01, 2024 — 05:10 am EDT

KRP Development Holdings Limited (HK:2421) has released an update.

KRP Development Holdings Limited has announced a major board change with Dr. Lo Yung Fong stepping down as an independent non-executive director and committee member effective November 1, 2024, due to personal commitments. Replacing her is Mr. Yam Chung Shing, a seasoned business executive with extensive experience in project investment and management, who will also assume similar committee roles. This transition reflects KRP Development’s strategic direction and commitment to experienced leadership.

