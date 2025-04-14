$KROS stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KROS stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,254,762 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $KROS:
$KROS Insider Trading Activity
$KROS insiders have traded $KROS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KROS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC ADAR1 has made 5 purchases buying 934,258 shares for an estimated $9,464,512 and 0 sales.
$KROS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $KROS stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRAIDWELL LP added 1,187,199 shares (+167.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,793,360
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 945,978 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,974,831
- ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 796,601 shares (-42.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,610,193
- FMR LLC added 644,174 shares (+13.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,197,274
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 604,798 shares (-39.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,573,952
- LYNX1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 544,001 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,611,535
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 533,389 shares (+139.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,443,547
$KROS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KROS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/05/2024
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/24/2024
$KROS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KROS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KROS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $103.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kelly Shi from Jefferies set a target price of $107.0 on 11/05/2024
- Srikripa Devarakonda from Truist Financial set a target price of $100.0 on 11/05/2024
