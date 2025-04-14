$KROS stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$KROS stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,254,762 of trading volume.

$KROS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $KROS:

$KROS insiders have traded $KROS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KROS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC ADAR1 has made 5 purchases buying 934,258 shares for an estimated $9,464,512 and 0 sales.

$KROS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $KROS stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KROS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KROS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/05/2024

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/24/2024

$KROS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KROS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KROS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $103.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kelly Shi from Jefferies set a target price of $107.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Srikripa Devarakonda from Truist Financial set a target price of $100.0 on 11/05/2024

