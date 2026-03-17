KROS Pipeline Catalysts: DMD Phase II and ALS Plans for 2026

Keros Therapeutics KROS enters 2026 with a clearer catalyst stack and a tighter operational focus. The near-term setup is led by rinvatercept, with study starts and regulatory interactions now mapped in a way that turns planning into execution.

That clarity matters for a clinical-stage company without product sales and with investor attention increasingly anchored to what can be tracked quarter by quarter. Keros also carries a longer operating runway and a leaner research and development base after shifting elritercept costs to Takeda, which supports disciplined progress through key milestones.

KROS The 2026 Catalyst Map Centers on Rinvatercept

Rinvatercept is positioned as the central value driver in Keros’ pipeline. The program is designed to selectively bind and inhibit transforming growth factor-beta family ligands, including myostatin (growth differentiation factor 8) and activin A, which are negative regulators of muscle and bone mass and strength.

By blocking these pathways, Keros believes rinvatercept can promote skeletal muscle regeneration, increase muscle size and strength, reduce body fat and muscle fibrosis, and improve bone strength. With 2026 milestones now defined around trial initiation and regulatory engagement, timelines have firmed in a way that can broaden interest as operational steps become visible.

Keros DMD Phase II Start Is Set for Q2 2026

The anchor milestone is the expected start of a phase II study of rinvatercept in Duchenne muscular dystrophy in the second quarter of 2026. For Keros, this is pivotal because rinvatercept is the lead wholly owned program and the company has sharpened priorities around advancing it.

The planned phase II start also increases the importance of clean execution. DMD is the initial neuromuscular focus, and Keros frames glucocorticoids as the current standard of care that can carry meaningful long-term side effects, including muscle catabolism, increased fat accumulation, and accelerated bone loss.

In that context, moving rinvatercept into phase II is a concrete step toward testing whether the mechanism can translate into clinically relevant benefit in a real-world treatment landscape.

KROS ALS Is Next: Regulators in the Second Half of 2026

Keros is also developing rinvatercept for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Management plans to engage regulatory authorities in the second half of 2026 to discuss the design of a phase II study evaluating rinvatercept in patients with ALS.

Operationally, this is about laying the groundwork for a trial that is fit for purpose. Those discussions typically center on endpoints, patient populations, dosing strategy, and the overall structure needed to support interpretable results. The key point for investors is the sequencing: DMD is positioned as the near-term trial start, while ALS advances through formal study-design engagement with regulators later in 2026.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Keros Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Keros March Data Update Supports Target Engagement

A March 9 phase I update provides a bridge between the proposed mechanism and the upcoming phase II plans. Keros shared additional data showing rinvatercept was well tolerated with no serious adverse events.

The update also reported changes across muscle, fat, and bone that the company views as supportive of the biological premise. Specifically, Keros cited increases in muscle mass, reduced fat, and higher bone density, which it framed as reinforcing target engagement and the program’s potential in both DMD and ALS as it advances into phase II planning.

KROS Competitive Reality Check in DMD

DMD is a competitive and complex therapeutic area, and many patients use corticosteroids to manage the inflammatory component of the disease.

That backdrop raises the bar for differentiation for any new entrant.

Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT is a major incumbent with a DMD franchise that includes exon-skipping therapies such as Exondys 51, Vyondys 53, and Amondys 45. Sarepta also secured accelerated approval for Elevidys in June 2023 for ambulatory pediatric patients ages four to five with a confirmed DMD mutation, followed by a June 2024 full approval for ambulatory individuals ages four and older and accelerated approval for non-ambulatory individuals ages four and older. [p.3] In July 2025, Sarepta temporarily paused U.S. shipments after reports of fatal liver injury, then resumed distribution for ambulatory patients after the Food and Drug Administration indicated the pause could be lifted.

PTC Therapeutics PTCT markets Emflaza (deflazacort), which is approved in the United States for DMD patients ages two and older. Together, these realities underscore why Keros will need to demonstrate a clear clinical profile as it steps into phase II.

Keros What Could Keep the Stock Volatile Until 2027

Keros has not recorded product sales to date, and recent top-line results were shaped largely by license and transition-service revenue tied to partnering activity. Without a defined near-term commercial engine and without a guided milestone cadence, financials can normalize lower and remain volatile until repeatable drivers emerge.

Execution risk is also magnified by pipeline concentration. Any slippage in development steps can push catalysts out and weigh on sentiment. Investors can still track concrete markers across 2026: initiating the DMD phase II study in the second quarter, advancing operational readiness as clinical activity expands, and progressing ALS regulatory discussions in the second half while maintaining runway discipline. Keros ended 2025 with $287.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and expects funding into the first half of 2028, contingent on current operating assumptions.







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