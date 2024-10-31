Kropz Plc Announces Updated Total Voting Rights

Kropz Plc (GB:KRPZ) has released an update.

Kropz Plc, listed on AIM under the ticker KRPZ, has announced its total voting rights figure, which stands at 1,567,591,241 Ordinary Shares, each carrying one vote. This updated figure is crucial for shareholders and others with notification obligations to determine their interest in the company. With no shares held in treasury, the total voting rights remain unchanged.

