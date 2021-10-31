Kronos Worldwide's (NYSE:KRO) Dividend Will Be US$0.18

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) will pay a dividend of US$0.18 on the 16th of December. This makes the dividend yield 5.5%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Kronos Worldwide Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 131% of what it was earning and 80% of cash flows. The company could be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but this could indicate that growth opportunities are few and far between.

EPS is set to fall by 11.5% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 154%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Kronos Worldwide Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:KRO Historic Dividend October 31st 2021

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.50 to US$0.72. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.7% a year over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Earnings per share has been sinking by 11% over the last five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Kronos Worldwide that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

