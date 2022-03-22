Kronos Worldwide's (KRO) Shares Up 26% in 6 Months: Here's Why

Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s KRO shares have gained 26.1% over the past six months. The company, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has outperformed its industry’s rise of 2.8% over the same time frame. It has also topped the S&P 500’s roughly 2.5% rise over the same period.



Let’s take a look into the factors that are driving this leading producer and marketer of titanium dioxide (TiO2).



What’s Going in KRO’s Favor?

Better-than-expected earnings performance in the fourth quarter and upbeat prospects have contributed to the rally in the company's shares. Kronos Worldwide’s earnings of 28 cents per share for fourth-quarter 2021 rose from 9 cents in the year-ago quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents per share. The bottom line was driven by higher income from operations resulting from increased average TiO2 selling prices.



Net sales rose around 20% year over year to $496 million, driven by higher average TiO2 selling prices. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $489.7 million.



The company, on its fourth-quarter call, said that it expects global demand for consumer products to remain strong throughout 2022. TiO2 selling prices are projected to increase this year as a result of higher costs and strong demand. Kronos Worldwide also expects its sales and income from operations for 2022 to be higher on a year-over-year basis.



Kronos Worldwide is poised to benefit from higher demand for TiO2. The company sees demand to grow 2-3% annually over the long term. Higher demand in European and North American markets are likely to drive its TiO2 sales volumes. New product development, a solid customer base and effective marketing strategies are also working in the company’s favor.



The company is also gaining from an uptick in selling prices. Its average TiO2 selling prices rose 17% on a year-over-year basis in the fourth quarter. The company is expected to continue to benefit from higher TiO2 selling prices in the first quarter of 2022 on strong consumer demand.

