Kronos Worldwide's Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q3, Sales Lag

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of 62 cents per share. This compares favorably with a loss of 18 cents recorded in the year-ago quarter. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents.



Net sales increased around 22% year over year to $484.7 million due to higher sales volumes as a result of stronger demand for titanium dioxide (TiO2) in all of KRO’s major markets, which was somewhat offset by lower average TiO2 selling prices. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $588.6 million.

KRO’s Volumes and Pricing

TiO2 production volumes (thousand metric tons) were up 37% year over year to 141 in the third quarter. TiO2 sales volumes (thousand metric tons) rose 21% to 130 in the quarter. Average TiO2 selling prices were down 1% year over year.



TiO2 segment profit was $43.4 million in the reported quarter against a segment loss of $21.4 million a year ago. The upside is driven primarily by improved income from operations as a result of increased sales and production volumes and lower production costs, offset by lower average TiO2 selling prices.

Kronos Worldwide’s Financials

Kronos ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $94.8 million, down roughly 29% sequentially. Long-term debt increased 11% sequentially to $470.4 million.

KRO’s Outlook

Per KRO, customer demand moderated during the third quarter compared with the first half of the year across all major markets. Kronos predicts demand to further weaken in the fourth quarter. The company expects sales volumes for 2024 to exceed 2023 levels based on the improved demand experienced through the first nine months, along with the significant demand contraction it saw during most of 2023.



KRO anticipates higher year-over-year operating results for 2024 factoring in improved demand, modest increases in selling prices and lower production costs.

KRO Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Kronos have rallied 76.1% in the past year against the Zacks Chemicals Diversified industry’s 9.9% rise.



KRO’s Zacks Rank & Other Chemicals Releases

