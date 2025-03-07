Kronos Worldwide's Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates in Q4

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO reported fourth-quarter 2024 loss of 12 cents per share, wider than a loss of 5 cents per share a year ago. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was earnings of 11 cents per share. The bottom line in the reported quarter was hurt by higher income tax expenses.



Net sales increased around 6% year over year to $423.1 million due to higher sales volumes on stronger demand for titanium dioxide (TiO2) in all of KRO’s major markets and increased average TiO2 selling prices. The top line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $463.9 million.

KRO’s Volumes and Pricing

TiO2 production volumes (thousand metric tons) were up roughly 30% year over year to 136 in the fourth quarter. TiO2 sales volumes (thousand metric tons) rose 4% to 110 in the quarter. Average TiO2 selling prices were up 2% year over year.



TiO2 segment profit was $33.1 million in the reported quarter. This compares to a segment loss of $1.3 million a year ago. The upside is driven primarily by improved income from operations, which resulted from increased sales and production volumes, lower production costs, and higher TiO2 selling prices.

KRO’s FY24 Results

Earnings (as reported) for full-year 2024 were 75 cents per share. This is in contrast with a loss of 43 cents a year ago. Sales rose around 13% year over year to $1,887.1 million.

Kronos Worldwide’s Financials

Kronos ended 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $106.7 million, down roughly 45% year over year. Long-term debt decreased roughly 3% year over year to $429.1 million.

KRO’s Outlook

While KRO expects demand to improve in 2025, particularly in Europe, it sees overall demand to remain below historical levels factoring in continued global economic uncertainty partly due to the potential implementation of tariffs by the United States and other countries.



KRO also anticipates pricing pressures to be somewhat moderated in 2025, particularly in Europe, resulting from the duties on low-cost imports from China.



Based on improved demand, the company expects to report higher operating results in 2025 compared with 2024.

KRO Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Kronos have lost 15.2% in the past year against the Zacks Chemicals Diversified industry’s 9% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KRO’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

KRO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



