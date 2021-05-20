Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Kronos Worldwide's (NYSE:KRO) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Kronos Worldwide, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.06 = US$105m ÷ (US$2.0b - US$255m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Kronos Worldwide has an ROCE of 6.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 8.1%.

NYSE:KRO Return on Capital Employed May 20th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Kronos Worldwide's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

The fact that Kronos Worldwide is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 6.0% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, Kronos Worldwide is employing 66% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Kronos Worldwide has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And a remarkable 262% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with Kronos Worldwide and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

