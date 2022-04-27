Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kronos Worldwide (KRO) closed the most recent trading day at $15.45, moving -0.45% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of titanium dioxide pigments had lost 2.21% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 11.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.08% in that time.

Kronos Worldwide will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Kronos Worldwide is projected to report earnings of $0.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 64.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $504.02 million, up 8.39% from the prior-year quarter.

KRO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $2.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.61% and +8.98%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kronos Worldwide. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Kronos Worldwide currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Kronos Worldwide is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.13. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.25.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.