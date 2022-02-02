Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kronos Worldwide (KRO) closed at $14.52, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.94%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of titanium dioxide pigments had lost 6.26% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.63% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kronos Worldwide as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Kronos Worldwide is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 200%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $489.69 million, up 18.03% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kronos Worldwide. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Kronos Worldwide currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Kronos Worldwide is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.34, so we one might conclude that Kronos Worldwide is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

