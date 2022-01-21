Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Stock Moves -1.61%: What You Should Know

Kronos Worldwide (KRO) closed at $14.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.61% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of titanium dioxide pigments had gained 1.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 6.9%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.79%.

Kronos Worldwide will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.27, up 200% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $489.69 million, up 18.03% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kronos Worldwide. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Kronos Worldwide is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kronos Worldwide has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.92 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.73, so we one might conclude that Kronos Worldwide is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

