Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Stock Moves -1.54%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kronos Worldwide (KRO) closed at $14.02, marking a -1.54% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.84% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of titanium dioxide pigments had lost 2.33% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.96% in that time.

Kronos Worldwide will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 200%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $489.69 million, up 18.03% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kronos Worldwide. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Kronos Worldwide is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Kronos Worldwide's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.39. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.52, so we one might conclude that Kronos Worldwide is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

