Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Stock Moves -1.15%: What You Should Know

Kronos Worldwide (KRO) closed at $16.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.15% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of titanium dioxide pigments had gained 4.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 4.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.08%.

Kronos Worldwide will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to post earnings of $0.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 64.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $504.02 million, up 8.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $2.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +30.61% and +8.98%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kronos Worldwide. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.4% higher within the past month. Kronos Worldwide is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Kronos Worldwide currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.92. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.16, so we one might conclude that Kronos Worldwide is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

