Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Shares Rally 52% in 3 Months: Here's Why

Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s KRO shares have shot up 51.5% over the past three months. The company has also outperformed its industry’s gain of 9.8% over the same time frame. Moreover, it has topped the S&P 500’s roughly 6.6% rise over the same period.



Let’s take a look into the factors that are driving this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.



What’s Going in KRO’s Favor?

Forecast-topping earnings performance in the first quarter of 2024 and an upbeat outlook have contributed to the rally in the company's shares. Kronos Worldwide’s earnings of 7 cents per share for the first quarter topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 4 cents.



Net sales rose around 12% year over year to $478.8 million on higher sales volumes driven by stronger demand for titanium dioxide (TiO2) in major markets. It also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $454.6 million.



KRO is well-placed to gain from higher demand for TiO2. Per the company, TiO2 consumption has increased at a compound annual growth rate of around 2% since 2000. Western Europe and North America account for roughly 14% and 15% of global TiO2 consumption, respectively. These regions are expected to continue to be the biggest consumers of TiO2. Moreover, markets for TiO2 are growing in South America, Eastern Europe, the Asia Pacific region and China.



The company expects sales volumes in 2024 to exceed 2023 levels factoring in the recently experienced improved demand and expectations that demand will continue to improve this year.



Kronos has increased its production rates in sync with current and expected near-term demand improvement. It expects its production rates for the balance of 2024 to be higher than the level witnessed in 2023.



KRO also envisions reduced energy costs along with its cost-cutting initiatives and the realization of selling price increases to result in improved margins on a year-over-year basis in 2024. It expects to report higher operating results on a year-over-year basis for full-year 2024 based on the expected improved demand, higher selling prices and reduced production costs.

