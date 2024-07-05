Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Shares Rally 36% in 6 Months: Here's Why

Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s KRO shares have shot up 36.3% over the past six months. The rally has resulted in the stock outperforming its industry’s decline of 4.5% over the same time frame. It has also topped the S&P 500’s roughly 17.5% rise over the same period.



Let’s dive into the factors behind this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock’s price appreciation.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Higher TiO2 Demand, Cost Actions Drive KRO

Kronos is well-positioned to gain from higher demand for titanium dioxide (TiO2). Per the company, TiO2 consumption has increased at a compound annual growth rate of around 2% since 2000. Western Europe and North America account for roughly 14% and 15% of global TiO2 consumption, respectively. These regions are expected to continue to be the biggest consumers of TiO2. Moreover, markets for TiO2 are growing in South America, Eastern Europe, the Asia Pacific region and China.



Notably, KRO’s net sales rose around 12% year over year to $478.8 million in the first quarter of 2024 on higher sales volumes driven by stronger demand for TiO2 in major markets.



The company expects sales volumes in 2024 to exceed 2023 levels factoring in the recently experienced improved demand and expectations that demand will continue to improve this year.



Kronos has increased its production rates in sync with current and expected near-term demand improvement. It expects its production rates for the balance of 2024 to be higher than the level witnessed in 2023.



KRO also envisions reduced energy costs along with its cost-cutting initiatives and the realization of selling price increases to result in improved margins on a year-over-year basis in 2024. It expects to report higher operating results on a year-over-year basis for full-year 2024 based on the expected improved demand, higher selling prices and reduced production costs.



Earnings estimates for Kronos have also been going up over the past two months, reflecting analysts’ optimism. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 has shot up around 157.6%. The consensus estimate for second-quarter 2024 has also been revised roughly 175% upward over the same time frame.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for 2024 for Kronos is currently pegged at 85 cents, reflecting an expected year-over-year growth of 297.7%. Moreover, earnings are expected to register a 414.3% growth in second-quarter 2024.

Stocks to Consider

Other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA and Cabot Corporation CBT.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while matching it once, with the average earnings surprise being 15.1%. The company’s shares have soared roughly 99% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Axalta Coating Systems, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has a projected earnings growth rate of 26.8% for the current year. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for AXTA's current-year earnings has been revised upward by 5.9%. The company’s shares have gained roughly 8% in the past year.



Cabot currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. CBT has a projected earnings growth rate of 26% for the current fiscal year. The company’s shares have rallied around 37% in the past year.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cabot Corporation (CBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.