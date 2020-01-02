Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kronos Worldwide Inc (Symbol: KRO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.16, changing hands as low as $13.14 per share. Kronos Worldwide Inc shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KRO's low point in its 52 week range is $9.65 per share, with $16.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.26.

