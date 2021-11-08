Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Kronos Worldwide Inc (Symbol: KRO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.56, changing hands as high as $14.62 per share. Kronos Worldwide Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KRO's low point in its 52 week range is $12.06 per share, with $18.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.22.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.