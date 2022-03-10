Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Q4 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO recorded profits of $31.6 million or 28 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2021, up from $10.2 million or 9 cents in the year-ago quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents per share.

The bottom line in the reported quarter was driven by higher income from operations resulting from increased average titanium dioxide (TiO2) selling prices.

Net sales rose 19.6% year over year to $496 million, driven by higher average TiO2 selling prices. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $489.7 million.

Volumes and Pricing

TiO2 production volumes were up 8% in the fourth quarter.

TiO2 segment profit increased around 137.6% to $55.6 million year over year in the reported quarter compared with $23.4 million in the year-ago quarter. This upside was driven by a rise in average TiO2 selling prices, which were partly offset by increased production costs, including higher costs for raw materials and energy.

Average TiO2 selling prices climbed 17% year over year in the quarter.

FY21 Results

Earnings (as reported) for full-year 2021 were 98 cents per share compared with earnings of 55 cents per share a year ago. Net sales increased 18% year over year to around $1.9 billion.

Financials

Kronos Worldwide ended 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $406 million, increasing roughly 14.3% year over year. Long-term debt was $449.8 million, a roughly 7.6% year-over-year decline.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $206.5 million for full-year 2021.

Outlook

Kronos expects global demand for consumer products to remain strong throughout 2022. It is seeing certain disruptions in global supply chains, including raw materials constraints as well as delays in transportation and logistics. It also expects feedstock as well as production costs, including raw material and related shipping costs to rise in 2022. As a result of these higher costs and strong demand, TiO2 selling prices are projected to increase in 2022.

The company expects its sales and income from operations for 2022 to be higher on a year-over-year basis. However, its margins are expected to be affected by cost increases.

Price Performance

Shares of Kronos have declined 4.9% in the past year compared with a 9.1% fall of the industry.



