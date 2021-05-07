Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Beat

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO recorded profits of $19.6 million or 17 cents per share in first-quarter 2021, down from $27 million or 23 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents.



The bottom line in the reported quarter was hurt by lower income from operations. The company saw modestly lower average titanium dioxide (TiO2) selling prices, lower production costs and higher sales volumes in the quarter.



Net sales rose roughly 10% year over year to $465 million, driven by higher sales volumes, partly offset by lower average TiO2 selling prices. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $458.6 million.

Volumes and Pricing

The company’s TiO2 sales volumes went up 3% year over year in the reported quarter due to higher demand in North American and Latin American markets that more than offset weakness in the European market. TiO2 production volumes were down 1% year over year in the quarter.



Average TiO2 selling prices were down 1% year over year in the quarter.

Financials

Kronos Worldwide ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $373.6 million, up around 9% year over year. Long-term debt was $465.9 million, up roughly 7% year over year.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $56.7 million for the quarter.

Outlook

Kronos Worldwide expects global demand for consumer products to remain strong through 2021 despite the uncertainties related the coronavirus pandemic. The company also expects TiO2 selling prices to rise throughout 2021 on higher consumer demand.



The company expects its sales and income from operations for 2021 to be higher on a year-over-year basis, mainly due to higher TiO2 selling prices and sales volumes.

Price Performance

Shares of Kronos Worldwide have rallied 102.5% over a year compared with 78.4% rise of the industry.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Kronos Worldwide currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



