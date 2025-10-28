Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Price Target Decreased by 15.63% to 6.88

The average one-year price target for Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) has been revised to $6.88 / share. This is a decrease of 15.63% from the prior estimate of $8.16 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $7.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.09% from the latest reported closing price of $4.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 280 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kronos Worldwide. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 7.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRO is 0.03%, an increase of 32.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.98% to 23,491K shares. The put/call ratio of KRO is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 2,521K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,576K shares , representing an increase of 37.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRO by 49.97% over the last quarter.

CFSSX - Column Small Cap Select Fund holds 988K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 857K shares , representing an increase of 13.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRO by 2.01% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 738K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 696K shares , representing an increase of 5.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRO by 33.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 728K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 699K shares , representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRO by 22.93% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 642K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 762K shares , representing a decrease of 18.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRO by 38.70% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.