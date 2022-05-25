Kronos Worldwide (KRO) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Kronos Worldwide in Focus

Kronos Worldwide (KRO) is headquartered in Dallas, and is in the Basic Materials sector. The stock has seen a price change of 22.78% since the start of the year. The maker of titanium dioxide pigments is paying out a dividend of $0.19 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 4.12% compared to the Chemical - Diversified industry's yield of 1.97% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.6%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.76 is up 5.6% from last year. In the past five-year period, Kronos Worldwide has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 3.87%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Kronos Worldwide's current payout ratio is 58%. This means it paid out 58% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for KRO for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $2.06 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 110.20%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that KRO is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

