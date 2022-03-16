Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kronos Worldwide (KRO) closed at $15.18, marking a +1.61% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of titanium dioxide pigments had gained 3.75% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.46% in that time.

Kronos Worldwide will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

KRO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $2.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.55% and +9.36%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kronos Worldwide. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Kronos Worldwide is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kronos Worldwide has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.95 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.05.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.