Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Kronos Worldwide (KRO) closed the most recent trading day at $15.85, moving +0.63% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of titanium dioxide pigments had gained 10.6% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 10.68% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kronos Worldwide as it approaches its next earnings report date.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $2.12 billion, which would represent changes of +27.55% and +9.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kronos Worldwide. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Kronos Worldwide is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kronos Worldwide has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.6 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.29, so we one might conclude that Kronos Worldwide is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

