Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Kronos Worldwide (KRO) closed at $14.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.07% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of titanium dioxide pigments had lost 3.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 2.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.87%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kronos Worldwide as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.27, up 200% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $489.69 million, up 18.03% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kronos Worldwide. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Kronos Worldwide is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Kronos Worldwide currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.54. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.41.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.