Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Kronos Worldwide (KRO) closed at $15.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.93% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of titanium dioxide pigments had gained 2.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 7.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.39%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Kronos Worldwide as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.27, up 200% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $489.69 million, up 18.03% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kronos Worldwide. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Kronos Worldwide currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Kronos Worldwide is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.1. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.8.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

