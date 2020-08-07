Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates in Q2

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO logged a profit of $18.6 million or 16 cents per share in second-quarter 2020, down from $29.5 million or 25 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Earnings, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 4 cents.

The bottom line in the reported quarter was impacted by lower sales volumes, lower average titanium dioxide (TiO2) selling prices, increased raw materials and other production costs.

Net sales fell 20% year over year to $386 million, hurt by lower sales volumes and lower average TiO2 selling prices. However, the figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $369.9 million.

Volumes and Pricing

The company’s TiO2 sales volumes fell 22% year over year due to lower volumes in all major markets mainly on account of lower demand associated with the coronavirus pandemic. TiO2 production volumes were down 2% year over year in the reported quarter.

Average TiO2 selling prices were down 1% year over year in the reported quarter.

Financials

Kronos Worldwide ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $341.4 million, up 3.9% year over year. Long-term debt was $445 million, down 1.6% year over year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $18.1 million for the six months ended Jun 30, 2020.

Outlook

Kronos Worldwide said that the coronavirus pandemic impacted its operations through lower demand for the products, resulting in reduced sales and earnings for the second quarter.

The company expects the U.S. and global gross domestic product to be considerably impacted for an indeterminate period. Factoring in the impacts of the pandemic on the world economy, it envisions its sales volumes and earnings to be lower than the prior periods for the balance of 2020.

Price Performance

Shares of Kronos Worldwide have lost 1.2% in the past year compared with a 0.7% decline of the industry.

