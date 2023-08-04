Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Earnings and Sales Miss Estimates in Q2

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO logged a loss of 7 cents per share in second-quarter 2023, against earnings of 40 cents in the year-ago quarter. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 10 cents.



The bottom line in the reported quarter was hurt by lower income from operations resulting from higher production costs and reduced sales volumes.



Net sales fell around 22% year over year to $443.2 million on reduced sales volumes in all major markets and modestly lower average titanium dioxide (TiO2) selling prices. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $527.7 million.

Volumes and Pricing

TiO2 production volumes (thousand metric tons) were down 33% year over year to 89 in the second quarter. It was below our estimate of 137.3. TiO2 sales volumes (thousand metric tons) fell 26% year over year to 104 in the quarter. It fell short of our estimate of 138.8.



TiO2 segment loss was $2.3 million in the reported quarter compared with segment profit of $69.5 million a year ago. The downside was driven by reduced income from operations on lower sales volumes and higher production costs.



Average TiO2 selling prices fell 2% year over year in the quarter.

Financials

Kronos Worldwide ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $169.4 million, down roughly 5% sequentially. Long-term debt was $432.4 million, flat sequentially.

Outlook

Kronos said that it is witnessing strengthening demand, mainly in North America, entering second-half 2023. However, it expects near-term demand to remain lower than historical levels. Favorable pigment availability, modest order lead times and low-cost imports from China have led to increased pricing pressure.



KRO expects to report lower operating results for full-year 2023 on a year-over-year basis factoring in the weak demand recovery and higher production costs.

Price Performance

Shares of Kronos have lost 46.1% in the past year compared with a 10.4% rise of the industry.



