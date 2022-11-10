Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Earnings and Sales Lag Estimates in Q3

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO logged profits of $21 million or 18 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, down from $36 million or 31 cents in the year-ago quarter. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents.



The bottom line in the reported quarter was hurt by lower income from operations resulting from higher production costs and reduced sales volumes, partly offset by increased average titanium dioxide (TiO2) selling prices.



Net sales fell 8% year over year to $459.6 million as reduced sales volumes in European, export and North American markets more than offset higher average TiO2 selling prices. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $516.2 million.

Kronos Worldwide Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Kronos Worldwide Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Kronos Worldwide Inc Quote

Volumes and Pricing

TiO2 production volumes were down 5% year over year in the third quarter. TiO2 sales volumes fell 20% year over year.



TiO2 segment profit declined around 43% year over year to $34.6 million in the reported quarter. The downside was driven by lower sales volumes and higher production costs, including raw material and energy costs. These were partly masked by higher average TiO2 selling prices.



Average TiO2 selling prices rose 21% year over year in the quarter.

Financials

Kronos Worldwide ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $338.5 million, down roughly 9% year over year. Long-term debt was $390.9 million, a roughly 15% year-over-year decline.

Outlook

Kronos expects its sales volumes and operating results to be unfavorably impacted by the effects of reduced demand and increased costs in the near term.



The company has implemented production cuts at two of its European facilities during the fourth quarter in response to lower demand coupled with higher production costs, particularly in Europe. It will continue to monitor current and expected near-term customer demand levels and will align its production and inventories accordingly. KRO expects the long-term outlook for its industry to remain positive.

Price Performance

Shares of Kronos have lost 34.6% in the past year compared with a 9% fall of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Kronos Worldwide currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Better-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space include Albemarle Corporation ALB, Commercial Metals Company CMC and Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. RS.



Albemarle, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has a projected earnings growth rate of 420.3% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB's current-year earnings has been revised 5.8% upward in the past 60 days. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Albemarle’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 24.2%, on average. ALB has gained around 9% in a year.



Commercial Metals currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMC's current-year earnings has been revised 3.8% upward in the past 60 days.



Commercial Metals’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 19.7%, on average. CMC has gained around 32% in a year.



Reliance Steel, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has a projected earnings growth rate of 29.7% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RS's current-year earnings has been revised 0.1% upward in the past 60 days.



Reliance Steel’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 13.6%, on average. RS has gained around 21% in a year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.