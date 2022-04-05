Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kronos Worldwide (KRO) closed at $15.47, marking a -1.53% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of titanium dioxide pigments had gained 14.92% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kronos Worldwide as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.28, up 64.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $504.02 million, up 8.39% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $2.11 billion, which would represent changes of +30.61% and +8.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kronos Worldwide. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.4% higher. Kronos Worldwide currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Kronos Worldwide's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.27. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.12.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.