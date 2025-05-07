Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Reports 123% Increase in First Quarter Net Income Year-Over-Year

Kronos Worldwide reports $18.1 million net income for Q1 2025, driven by increased sales and production volumes.

Quiver AI Summary

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. announced a significant increase in its first-quarter 2025 net income, reporting $18.1 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to $8.1 million, or $0.07 per share, in the same period of 2024. This growth is primarily attributed to higher sales and production volumes, elevated average TiO2 selling prices, and reduced production costs. The company's net sales reached $489.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a 2% increase due to stronger volumes in North America and Europe, despite lower sales in export markets. Additionally, the acquisition of the Louisiana Pigment Company has bolstered its results, now fully integrated into Kronos’s operations. Segment profit also saw a considerable rise to $41.6 million, and EBITDA climbed to $51.2 million, showcasing the company's operational improvements. However, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and other market-related pressures continue to pose risks to business performance.

Potential Positives

Significant increase in net income from $8.1 million in Q1 2024 to $18.1 million in Q1 2025, indicating strong financial performance.

Segment profit from TiO2 operations rose to $41.6 million in Q1 2025 from $23.4 million in Q1 2024, reflecting improved operational efficiency and higher sales volumes.

Total net sales increased to $489.8 million in Q1 2025, a 2% rise compared to the same quarter in the previous year, driven by higher sales volumes in North American and European markets.

Production volumes of TiO2 were 18% higher in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024, indicating enhanced production capacity and operational capability.

Potential Negatives

Currency fluctuations had a significant negative impact, decreasing net sales by approximately $11 million and segment profit by about $5 million compared to the previous year.

Average TiO2 selling prices declined by 3% during the first quarter of 2025 due to market pressure in certain regions and a less favorable product sales mix.

The press release highlights multiple inherent risks, including the potential inability to integrate acquisitions successfully, which could hinder the company's operational efficiency and profitability in the future.

FAQ

What were Kronos Worldwide's net income results for Q1 2025?

Kronos Worldwide reported net income of $18.1 million, or $.16 per share, for the first quarter of 2025.

How did net sales change in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024?

Net sales in Q1 2025 were $489.8 million, up 2% from $478.8 million in Q1 2024.

What factors contributed to increased income from operations?

Increased income resulted from higher sales and production volumes, higher TiO2 selling prices, and decreased production costs.

How did the currency impact Kronos Worldwide's financial results?

Fluctuations in currency exchange rates decreased net sales by approximately $11 million in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024.

What is the significance of the Louisiana Pigment Company acquisition?

The acquisition made Louisiana Pigment Company a wholly-owned subsidiary, enhancing Kronos's production capabilities and market reach.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KRO Insider Trading Activity

$KRO insiders have traded $KRO stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN B KRAMER has made 9 purchases buying 14,000 shares for an estimated $104,080 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRYAN A. HANLEY (Senior VP and Treasurer) has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $7,430 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $KRO stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Dallas, Texas, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) today reported net income of $18.1 million, or $.16 per share, in the first quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $8.1 million, or $.07 per share, in the first quarter of 2024. Net income increased in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to higher income from operations as a result of higher sales and production volumes, higher average TiO



2



selling prices, and decreases in per metric ton production costs (primarily raw materials, utilities and unabsorbed fixed costs due to improved operating rates in 2025). Comparability of our results was also impacted by the effects of changes in currency exchange rates. As previously reported, effective July 16, 2024, we acquired the 50% joint venture interest in Louisiana Pigment Company, L.P. (“LPC”) previously held by Venator Investments, Ltd. Prior to the acquisition, we held a 50% joint venture interest in LPC. Following the acquisition, LPC became a wholly-owned subsidiary of ours. We accounted for the acquisition as a business combination. The results of operations of LPC have been included in our results of operations beginning as of the acquisition date.





Net sales of $489.8 million in the first quarter of 2025 were $11.0 million, or 2%, higher than in the first quarter of 2024. Net sales increased in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to the effects of higher sales volumes in our North American and European markets somewhat offset by lower sales volumes in our export markets, higher average TiO



2



selling prices and changes in product mix. We started 2025 with average TiO



2



selling prices 2% higher than at the beginning of 2024 but our average TiO



2



selling prices declined 3% during the first quarter of 2025 due to market pressure in certain regions and a less favorable product sales mix. Our average TiO



2



selling prices in the first quarter of 2025 were 2% higher than the average prices during the first quarter of 2024. Fluctuations in currency exchange rates (primarily the euro) also affected net sales comparisons, decreasing net sales by approximately $11 million in first quarter of 2025 as compared to the first quarter of 2024. The table at the end of this press release shows how each of these items impacted net sales.





Our TiO



2



segment profit (see description of non-GAAP information below) in the first quarter of 2025 was $41.6 million as compared to segment profit of $23.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. Segment profit increased in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to higher income from operations due to effects of higher sales and production volumes, higher average TiO



2



selling prices, and decreases in per metric ton production costs (primarily raw materials, utilities and unabsorbed fixed costs due to improved operating rates in 2025). TiO



2



production volumes were 18% higher in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024. We operated our production facilities at overall average capacities of 93% and 87% in the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. Fluctuations in currency exchange rates (primarily the euro) decreased our segment profit by approximately $5 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the first quarter of 2024.





Our net income before interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense (EBITDA) (see description of non-GAAP information below) in the first quarter of 2025 was $51.2 million compared to EBITDA of $31.7 million in the first quarter of 2024.





Our income from operations in the first quarter of 2024 includes an aggregate charge related to a write-off of deferred financing costs of $1.5 million ($1.1 million, or $.01 per share, net of income tax benefit).





The statements in this release relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that represent management's beliefs and assumptions based on currently available information. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot give any assurances that these expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could significantly impact expected results, and actual future results could differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements. While it is not possible to identify all factors, we continue to face many risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following:







Future supply and demand for our products;



Future supply and demand for our products;



Our ability to realize expected cost savings from strategic and operational initiatives;



Our ability to realize expected cost savings from strategic and operational initiatives;



Our ability to integrate acquisitions, including Louisiana Pigment Company, L.P., into our operations and realize expected synergies and innovations;



Our ability to integrate acquisitions, including Louisiana Pigment Company, L.P., into our operations and realize expected synergies and innovations;



The extent of the dependence of certain of our businesses on certain market sectors;



The extent of the dependence of certain of our businesses on certain market sectors;



The cyclicality of our business;



The cyclicality of our business;



Customer and producer inventory levels;



Customer and producer inventory levels;



Unexpected or earlier-than-expected industry capacity expansion;



Unexpected or earlier-than-expected industry capacity expansion;



Changes in raw material and other operating costs (such as energy and ore costs);



Changes in raw material and other operating costs (such as energy and ore costs);



Changes in the availability of raw materials (such as ore);



Changes in the availability of raw materials (such as ore);



General global economic and political conditions that harm the worldwide economy, disrupt our supply chain, increase material and energy costs or reduce demand or perceived demand for our TiO



2



products or impair our ability to operate our facilities (including changes in the level of gross domestic product in various regions of the world, tariffs, natural disasters, terrorist acts, global conflicts and public health crises);



General global economic and political conditions that harm the worldwide economy, disrupt our supply chain, increase material and energy costs or reduce demand or perceived demand for our TiO products or impair our ability to operate our facilities (including changes in the level of gross domestic product in various regions of the world, tariffs, natural disasters, terrorist acts, global conflicts and public health crises);



Operating interruptions (including, but not limited to, labor disputes, leaks, natural disasters, fires, explosions, unscheduled or unplanned downtime, transportation interruptions, certain regional and world events or economic conditions and public health crises);



Operating interruptions (including, but not limited to, labor disputes, leaks, natural disasters, fires, explosions, unscheduled or unplanned downtime, transportation interruptions, certain regional and world events or economic conditions and public health crises);



Technology related disruptions (including, but not limited to, cyber-attacks; software implementation, upgrades or improvements; technology processing failures; or other events) related to our technology infrastructure that could impact our ability to continue operations, or at key vendors which could impact our supply chain, or at key customers which could impact their operations and cause them to curtail or pause orders;



Technology related disruptions (including, but not limited to, cyber-attacks; software implementation, upgrades or improvements; technology processing failures; or other events) related to our technology infrastructure that could impact our ability to continue operations, or at key vendors which could impact our supply chain, or at key customers which could impact their operations and cause them to curtail or pause orders;



Competitive products and substitute products;



Competitive products and substitute products;



Competition from Chinese suppliers with less stringent regulatory and environmental compliance requirements;



Competition from Chinese suppliers with less stringent regulatory and environmental compliance requirements;



Customer and competitor strategies;



Customer and competitor strategies;



Potential consolidation of our competitors;



Potential consolidation of our competitors;



Potential consolidation of our customers;



Potential consolidation of our customers;



The impact of pricing and production decisions;



The impact of pricing and production decisions;



Competitive technology positions;



Competitive technology positions;



Potential difficulties in upgrading or implementing accounting and manufacturing software systems;



Potential difficulties in upgrading or implementing accounting and manufacturing software systems;



The introduction of new, or changes in existing, tariffs, trade barriers or trade disputes (including tariffs imposed by the U.S. federal government on imports from Canada and/or Europe, where we have a manufacturing facilities);



The introduction of new, or changes in existing, tariffs, trade barriers or trade disputes (including tariffs imposed by the U.S. federal government on imports from Canada and/or Europe, where we have a manufacturing facilities);



Fluctuations in currency exchange rates (such as changes in the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and each of the euro, the Norwegian krone and the Canadian dollar and between the euro and the Norwegian krone), or possible disruptions to our business resulting from uncertainties associated with the euro or other currencies;



Fluctuations in currency exchange rates (such as changes in the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and each of the euro, the Norwegian krone and the Canadian dollar and between the euro and the Norwegian krone), or possible disruptions to our business resulting from uncertainties associated with the euro or other currencies;



Our ability to renew or refinance credit facilities or other debt instruments in the future;



Our ability to renew or refinance credit facilities or other debt instruments in the future;



Changes in interest rates;



Changes in interest rates;



Our ability to comply with covenants contained in our revolving bank credit facility;



Our ability to comply with covenants contained in our revolving bank credit facility;



Our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity;



Our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity;



The ultimate outcome of income tax audits, tax settlement initiatives or other tax matters, including future tax reform;



The ultimate outcome of income tax audits, tax settlement initiatives or other tax matters, including future tax reform;



Our ability to utilize income tax attributes, the benefits of which may or may not have been recognized under the more-likely-than-not recognition criteria;



Our ability to utilize income tax attributes, the benefits of which may or may not have been recognized under the more-likely-than-not recognition criteria;



Environmental matters (such as those requiring compliance with emission and discharge standards for existing and new facilities);



Environmental matters (such as those requiring compliance with emission and discharge standards for existing and new facilities);



Government laws and regulations and possible changes therein including new environmental, sustainability, health and safety, or other regulations (such as those seeking to limit or classify TiO



2



or its use); and



Government laws and regulations and possible changes therein including new environmental, sustainability, health and safety, or other regulations (such as those seeking to limit or classify TiO or its use); and



Pending or possible future litigation or other actions.















Should one or more of these risks materialize (or the consequences of such a development worsen), or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those forecasted or expected. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of changes in information, future events or otherwise.





In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's results of operations as determined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), the Company has disclosed certain non-GAAP information which the Company believes provides useful information to investors:







The Company discloses segment profit, which is used by the Company’s management to assess the performance of the Company’s TiO



2



operations. The Company believes disclosure of segment profit provides useful information to investors because it allows investors to analyze the performance of the Company’s TiO



2



operations in the same way that the Company’s management assesses performance. The Company defines segment profit as net income before income tax expense and certain general corporate items. These general corporate items include corporate expense and the components of other income (expense) except for trade interest income; and



The Company discloses segment profit, which is used by the Company’s management to assess the performance of the Company’s TiO operations. The Company believes disclosure of segment profit provides useful information to investors because it allows investors to analyze the performance of the Company’s TiO operations in the same way that the Company’s management assesses performance. The Company defines segment profit as net income before income tax expense and certain general corporate items. These general corporate items include corporate expense and the components of other income (expense) except for trade interest income; and



The Company discloses EBITDA, which is also used by the Company’s management to assess the performance of the Company’s TiO



2



operations. The Company believes disclosure of EBITDA provides useful information to investors because it allows investors to analyze the performance of the Company’s TiO



2



operations in the same way that the Company’s management assesses performance. The Company defines EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense.







Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.







Investor Relations Contact:







Bryan A. Hanley





Senior Vice President & Treasurer





Tel: (972) 233-1700









KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





(In millions, except per share and metric ton data)



















































Three months ended





















March 31,





















2024

















2025



















(unaudited)









Net sales









$





478.8















$









489.8











Cost of sales













407.3























383.0



















































Gross margin













71.5























106.8



















































Selling, general and administrative expense













54.2























61.6











Other operating income (expense):





































Currency transactions, net













5.8























(4.3)











Other income (expense), net













(.1)























.5











Corporate expense













(3.5)























(3.0)



















































Income from operations













19.5























38.4



















































Other income (expense):













































Trade interest income













.4























.2











Other interest and dividend income













.9























.2











Marketable equity securities













.3























(1.0)











Other components of net periodic pension





and OPEB cost













(.3)























(.5)











Interest expense













(9.2)























(11.6)



















































Income before income taxes













11.6























25.7



















































Income tax expense













3.5























7.6



















































Net income









$





8.1















$









18.1



















































Net income per basic and diluted share









$





.07















$









.16















































Weighted average shares used in the





calculation of net income per share













115.0























115.0



















































TiO



2



data - metric tons in thousands:













































Sales volumes













130























136











Production volumes













121























143



















KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC.





RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FROM





OPERATIONS TO SEGMENT PROFIT





(In millions)























































Three months ended





















March 31,





















2024

























2025



















(unaudited)









Income from operations









$





19.5























$









38.4



























































Adjustments:





















































Trade interest income













.4































.2











Corporate expense













3.5































3.0



























































Segment profit









$





23.4























$









41.6



















RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA





(In millions)























































Three months ended

























March 31,

























2024

















2025



















(unaudited)









Net income









$





8.1















$









18.1



















































Adjustments:













































Depreciation expense













10.9























13.9











Interest expense













9.2























11.6











Income tax expense













3.5























7.6



















































EBITDA









$





31.7















$









51.2



















IMPACT OF PERCENTAGE CHANGE IN NET SALES





(unaudited)











































Three months ended

































March 31,

































2025 vs. 2024







































Percentage change in net sales:





















TiO



2



sales volume









5





%









TiO



2



product pricing









2













TiO



2



product mix/other









(2)













Changes in currency exchange rates









(3)

































Total









2





%















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.