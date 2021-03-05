Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 08, 2021

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that KRO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of KRO was $14.67, representing a -10.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.34 and a 115.58% increase over the 52 week low of $6.81.

KRO is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). KRO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.54. Zacks Investment Research reports KRO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -33.33%, compared to an industry average of 11.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KRO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

