Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 04, 2021

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that KRO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.44, the dividend yield is 4.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KRO was $16.44, representing a -10.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.41 and a 78.89% increase over the 52 week low of $9.19.

KRO is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). KRO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.49. Zacks Investment Research reports KRO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 58.18%, compared to an industry average of 29.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KRO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

