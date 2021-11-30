Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2021

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that KRO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.48, the dividend yield is 4.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KRO was $14.48, representing a -21.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.41 and a 20.07% increase over the 52 week low of $12.06.

KRO is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF). KRO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.79. Zacks Investment Research reports KRO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 76.36%, compared to an industry average of 20.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the kro Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.