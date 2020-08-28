Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that KRO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.99, the dividend yield is 5.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KRO was $12.99, representing a -13.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.09 and a 90.89% increase over the 52 week low of $6.81.

KRO is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). KRO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.63. Zacks Investment Research reports KRO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -25.33%, compared to an industry average of -18.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KRO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

