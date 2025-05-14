Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend and Elects Directors at 2025 Annual Stockholder Meeting

Kronos Worldwide announced a $0.05 quarterly dividend and elected new directors at its annual stockholder meeting.

Quiver AI Summary

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has declared a quarterly dividend of five cents per share on its common stock, which will be paid on June 18, 2025, to stockholders of record as of June 9, 2025. Additionally, during its 2025 annual stockholder meeting, the company elected several directors for one-year terms and approved, on a nonbinding advisory basis, the compensation for its named executive officers as outlined in the proxy statement. Kronos Worldwide is a prominent international producer of titanium dioxide products.

Potential Positives

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, signaling financial stability and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

All nominated directors were successfully elected for one-year terms, indicating shareholder confidence in the company's leadership.

The nonbinding advisory resolution to approve executive compensation suggests transparency and alignment with shareholder interests.

Potential Negatives

The declaration of a low quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share may indicate limited profitability or cash flow, which could be seen negatively by investors.

The nonbinding advisory approval of executive compensation could raise concerns among shareholders about high executive pay amidst potential financial challenges.

The press release does not provide any detail on the company's current financial performance or outlook, which may lead to uncertainty among investors.

FAQ

What is the quarterly dividend announced by Kronos Worldwide?

Kronos Worldwide has declared a quarterly dividend of five cents ($0.05) per share on its common stock.

When will the dividend be paid to stockholders?

The dividend will be payable on June 18, 2025, to stockholders of record on June 9, 2025.

Who was elected as directors during the annual stockholder meeting?

The elected directors include James M. Buch, Loretta J. Feehan, and others for a one-year term.

What resolution was adopted regarding the executive compensation?

A nonbinding advisory resolution was adopted to approve the compensation of named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement.

What does Kronos Worldwide produce?

Kronos Worldwide is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KRO Insider Trading Activity

$KRO insiders have traded $KRO stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN B KRAMER has made 9 purchases buying 14,000 shares for an estimated $104,080 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRYAN A. HANLEY (Senior VP and Treasurer) has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $7,430 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $KRO stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Dallas, Texas, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of five cents ($0.05) per share on its common stock, payable on June 18, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2025.





Kronos Worldwide also announced that at its 2025 annual stockholder meeting held today its stockholders had:







elected each of James M. Buch, Loretta J. Feehan, John E. Harper, Kevin B. Kramer, Meredith W. Mendes, Cecil H. Moore, Jr., Michael S. Simmons, and R. Gerald Turner as a director for a one-year term; and



elected each of James M. Buch, Loretta J. Feehan, John E. Harper, Kevin B. Kramer, Meredith W. Mendes, Cecil H. Moore, Jr., Michael S. Simmons, and R. Gerald Turner as a director for a one-year term; and



adopted a resolution that approved, on a nonbinding advisory basis, the compensation of its named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement for the 2025 annual stockholder meeting.







Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.





* * * * *







Investor Relations Contact







Bryan A. Hanley





Senior Vice President and Treasurer





Tel. 972-233-1700



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.