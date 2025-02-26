Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 per Share

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. announces a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on March 20, 2025.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on its common stock, which will be payable on March 20, 2025, to stockholders who are on record as of the close of business on March 11, 2025. The company specializes in the production of titanium dioxide products.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a regular quarterly dividend reflects the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

A dividend payment can attract new investors and demonstrate financial stability and confidence in future performance.

The scheduled dividend is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to maintain investor relations and strengthen shareholder loyalty.

The announcement reinforces Kronos Worldwide, Inc.'s position as a financially responsible company within the titanium dioxide sector.

Potential Negatives

The declaration of a low quarterly dividend of just $0.05 per share may signal weak financial performance or lack of confidence in future growth, potentially disappointing investors.

The timing of the dividend payment could raise concerns about the company's cash flow management and financial stability, as it suggests reliance on minimal returns to shareholders.

Failure to increase dividend payouts could indicate stagnation in the company's business operations, which may negatively impact investor sentiment and stock valuation.

FAQ

What is the recent dividend declared by Kronos Worldwide, Inc.?

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has declared a quarterly dividend of five cents ($0.05) per share on its common stock.

When will the dividend be payable?

The dividend will be payable on March 20, 2025.

What is the record date for the dividend distribution?

The record date for the dividend distribution is March 11, 2025.

What is Kronos Worldwide, Inc. known for?

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.

Who can I contact for investor relations inquiries?

For investor relations inquiries, contact Bryan A. Hanley at 972-233-1700.

$KRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $KRO stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

