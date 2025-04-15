Kronos Worldwide, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Earnings on May 7, 2025

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will announce first quarter 2025 earnings on May 7, 2025, after market close.

Quiver AI Summary

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2025 earnings report after the market closes on May 7, 2025, pending the completion of quarter-end closing procedures. The company is a leading international producer of titanium dioxide products. For more information, interested parties can contact Bryan A. Hanley, Senior Vice President and Treasurer, at 972-233-1700.

Potential Positives

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is set to announce its first quarter 2025 earnings, indicating ongoing financial transparency and communication with investors.



The earnings report is scheduled for release after market close, which allows investors to digest the information without the pressures of market fluctuations during trading hours.



The company continues to demonstrate its status as a major international producer of titanium dioxide products, highlighting its significance in the industry.

Potential Negatives

Delayed earnings announcement may raise concerns among investors about the company's financial performance or internal processes.



Dependence on quarter-end closing procedures suggests potential for inconsistent reporting timelines, which may affect investor confidence.



Failure to provide more detailed information in the press release may lead to speculation and uncertainty in the market regarding the company's actual performance.

FAQ

When will Kronos Worldwide report first quarter 2025 earnings?

Kronos Worldwide expects to report first quarter 2025 earnings on May 7, 2025, after market close.

What is the main product of Kronos Worldwide?

Kronos Worldwide is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.

Who can be contacted for investor relations at Kronos Worldwide?

For investor relations inquiries, contact Bryan A. Hanley, Senior Vice President and Treasurer, at 972-233-1700.

Where is Kronos Worldwide located?

Kronos Worldwide is based in Dallas, Texas.

What stock exchange is Kronos Worldwide listed on?

Kronos Worldwide is traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol KRO.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KRO Insider Trading Activity

$KRO insiders have traded $KRO stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN B KRAMER has made 9 purchases buying 14,000 shares for an estimated $104,080 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRYAN A. HANLEY (Senior VP and Treasurer) has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $7,430 and 0 sales.

$KRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $KRO stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



Dallas, Texas, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) announced today that, subject to the completion of quarter-end closing procedures, it expects to report first quarter 2025 earnings in a press release after market close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.





Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.





* * * * *







Investor Relations Contact







Bryan A. Hanley





Senior Vice President and Treasurer





Tel. 972-233-1700



